Dinosaurs and dragons visit Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday was the final day of the Dino Stroll in Lexington. People of all ages could walk around and interact with moving life-size versions of dinosaurs and even take a look at some dragons.

“This is grandma’s Christmas present for us,” says Mark Garrison with his kids after exploring the exhibit. “So we get to come out and spend some quality time with grandma and have a fun time and the kids get to run around and see dinosaurs.”

Organizers of the event say the best part of holding something like this is seeing the smiles on everyone’s face as they blow off some steam and learn more about the prehistoric era. Organizers say Lexington had such a great turnout to the Dino Stroll, they hope to bring the exhibit back in the future.