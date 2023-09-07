Dillon Gaudet’s Auto Racing Picks of the Week

Dillon Gaudet, host of Motorsports Monday, here with a new feature! I’ll be giving my “Auto Racing Picks of the Week” throughout the remainder of the NASCAR season. Sports betting is now LIVE in Kentucky with in-person beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 7th. Caesars Sportsbook is partnering with Red Mile to provide in-person sports betting to Lexington. Are you headed to Red Mile to place a bet on the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the Caesars Sportsbook odds to win the race as of 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 7th:

FAVORITES (TO WIN)

Denny Hamlin +450

Kyle Larson +500

Martin Truex Jr. +575

William Byron +650

Tyler Reddick +900

Christopher Bell +900

Bubba Wallace +1200

Ross Chastain +1300

Kyle Busch +1500

Chris Buescher +1500

Denny Hamlin (+450) won the spring race at Kansas Speedway after passing Kyle Larson (+500) on the last lap. Both drivers set atop of the odds, and for good reason. Both Hamlin and Larson have showed strong speed all season long. Last year’s Fall Kansas race winner, Bubba Wallace (+1200), had a great showing last week at Darlington which could provide momentum for the race this season.

Dillon’s “Picks of the Week“

FAVORITE: William Byron +650



William Byron is the current playoff point leader and has been arguably the most dominate driver for most of the NASCAR season. According to Ryan Rantz from ifantasyracing.com, Byron has the 3rd fastest speed rating (5.25) at “High-Speed 1.5-Mile Tracks Plus Michigan” this season. If Byron wants to take the next step in his career and race for a championship at seasons end, winning at the first conventional 1.5 mile track of the playoffs would set the tone for his push for the championship.

VALUE: Bubba Wallace +1200



Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway last season. Wallace showed a lot of speed last week at Darlington in the Southern 500 and Toyota’s as whole showed speed at Kansas in the spring. If his pit crew can have a clean day, he should be there in contention at the end.

LONG SHOT: Ty Gibbs +3500



Ty Gibbs is not in the playoffs and is still looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. But, according to ifantasyracing.com, Gibbs had the 6th highest speed rating despite finishing 34th in the spring NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Had Gibbs not crashed out of the race and had a pair of bad pit stops, I believe he would’ve been in contention at the end of the race. Look for Gibbs to potentially play spoiler at Kansas on Sunday!

Caesars Sportsbook has an interesting prop for the NASCAR race Sunday… William Byron to finish as the top Chevy and Chris Buescher to finish as the top Ford. It's currently sitting at 9/1 odds. 👀#NASCAR75 #NASCARBet #NASCARPlayoffs — Dillon Gaudet (@GaudetWeather) September 7, 2023

I also found an interesting prop bet for the race. Caesars Sportsbook has William Byron to finish as the top Chevy and Chris Buescher to finish as the top Ford. It’s currently sitting at +900 odds. That would be worth taking a look at with Byron being the most successful Chevrolet so far this season and like-wise for Buescher on the Ford side.

