Dillon Gaudet’s Auto Racing Picks of the Week: Bristol Night Race

Dillon Gaudet, host of Motorsports Monday, here with a new feature! I’ll be giving my “Auto Racing Picks of the Week” throughout the remainder of the NASCAR season. Sports betting is now LIVE in Kentucky with in-person beginning last Thursday, September 7th. Caesars Sportsbook is partnering with Red Mile to provide in-person sports betting to Lexington.

Last week’s picks did not fare too well at Kansas Speedway. My “favorite” to win William Byron (+650), had trouble in practice that continued into the race. After starting fast, Byron spun out and the spin had ill effects on his car the rest of the race. Bubba Wallace (+1200) finished 2nd in Stage 1, before later blowing a tire which ended his day. Ty Gibbs (+3500) was very fast in early in practice, but wrecked and had to move to a back-up car. Gibbs struggled for most of the race at Kansas before finishing just outside of the Top 10.

We will bounce back this week! Are you headed to Red Mile to place a bet on the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol? Here’s a look at the Caesars Sportsbook odds to win the race as of 10:00 AM on Friday, September 15th:

FAVORITES (TO WIN)

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +750

Brad Keselowski +800

William Byron +850

Christopher Bell +850

Kyle Busch +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Chris Buescher +1200

Kevin Harvick +1200

Dillon’s “Picks of the Week“

FAVORITE: Brad Keselowski +800



Yes, Brad Keselowski! His RFK team owned car, Chris Buescher won the night race at Bristol last season. Keselowski led 109 laps last fall until he blew a tire late in the race. Keselowski has shown more speed this season compared to last, and I believe that is a big reason why he has the third best odds to win the race. Watch for Brad to potentially make a statement with a win in the Bristol Night Race.

VALUE: Kevin Harvick +1200



Bristol has been one of Kevin Harvick’s best tracks in recent years. He won the 2020 Bristol Night Race after dominating much of the race. According to Ryan Rantz from ifantasyracing.com, Harvick has had a Top 5 “Total Speed Ranking” each of the last three Bristol Night Races. Harvick is still searching for a win in his final NASCAR Cup Series season, this could be the night.

LONG SHOT: Alex Bowman +4500



The Bristol Night Race is a tough race for a long shot to win at, but that changes when a long shot is in Hendrick Motorsports equipment. According to ifantasyracing.com, outside of the race in 2022 where Bowman lost power steering, he has an average finish of 9.8 at Bristol. Alex Bowman is not in the playoffs but look for him and teammate Chase Elliott to be strong cars in the race.

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.