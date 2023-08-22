Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch releases 2023 ‘Pink October’ design

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch is ready to open for the season in a little over two weeks and has revealed this year’s maze design in anticipation.

The 2023 corn maze is called “Pink October” and is designed to raise awareness for breast cancer. The idea is in honor of a friend who is fighting the disease.

The maze is carved into multiple pumpkins, flowers and a ribbon.

Devine’s officially opens on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and will feature a 10-acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo, a kid’s play area, jumping pillows and more — including new additions of a barn burner tube slide, pumpkin blasters and zipline racers.

Hours will be as followed through Oct. 29:

Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Devine’s is also up for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for Best Pumpkin Patch.

If you’d like to vote for Devine’s, head here: Vote for Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

As of publishing time, it’s in second place. You can vote until Sept. 18.