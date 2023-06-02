DEVELOPING: Races at Churchill Downs to be moved to Ellis Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Horse Racing Nation is reporting Churchill Downs is suspending its spring and summer racing and moving those races to Ellis Park in Henderson County.

Churchill Downs acquired Ellis Park just last year.

ABC 36 spoke with a source at Churchill Downs who tells says the earliest they can move racing would be Wednesday, since the track is dark Monday and Tuesday, although that has not been confirmed by the track.

The move comes after 12 horses deaths at Churchill Downs in the past month, and an investigation into the track itself.

Churchill downs is expected to make an announcement soon.