DEVELOPING: Police search for man at Man O’War, Winchester Rd

Lexington Police are looking for a white man in an orange shirt and shorts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 P.M. Wednesday night.

Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts.

According to Lexington Police, the K-9 unit was called in around 10 P.M. to help.

An ABC 36 team on the scene saw officers shining a light in and searching a car off Winchester Road just before 11:15 P.M.

This is a developing story, check back for details.