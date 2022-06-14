DEVELOPING: Person taken to hospital after shooting near Tates Creek Centre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Tates Creek Centre on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Tates Creek Centre Drive around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was only identified as a male. No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re encouraged to call Lexington police. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers HERE.