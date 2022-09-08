DEVELOPING: One student shot, multiple injured by shrapnel in shooting at UK house party

Lexington Police say an altercation happened at a party late Wednesday night. No injuries were life-threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a house party just off University of Kentucky’s campus.

Lexington Police say one student was shot and ten were injured by shrapnel and debris following a house party Wednesday night.

Lexington Police say two people have been arrested, but three people total have been detained in connection to a fight happening at the party. UK Police say the party was happening shortly before midnight on Wednesday when two people showed up uninvited, causing a fight to break out.

One shot was fired, hitting a female student in the leg. She was taken to UK Chandler Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

UK Police also say shrapnel and debris injured ten other students, but the injuries do not appear to be from additional gunshots. All were taken to UK Chandler Hospital and both Lexington and UK Police are confirming no injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“None of these injuries have been reported as life-threatening right now. Lexington Police has three individuals in reference to this incident which we do believe is contained to a single basement in a residency on University Avenue,” said Lexington Police Lieutenant Brian Martin.

Lexington Police are also confirming the two suspects arrested are not UK students.

