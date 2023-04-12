Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan Co.

KENVIR, Ky. (WTVQ) — A detonated pipe bomb was found on an ATV trail in Harlan County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called about a possible pipe bomb on a trail in Kenvir.

The person who found the bomb sent photos to the sheriff, who, along with Harlan County Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police Hazardous Device Unit, determined the bomb had already been detonated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once at the scene, the pipe bomb was taken, including shrapnel.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident, but if you see anything suspicious, call police at 606-573-1313.

The use of a bomb is considered a felony, the sheriff’s office added.