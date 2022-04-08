Despite weather, large turnout at Keeneland’s Opening Day

Even though the weather was gloomy, Keeneland says it was close to capacity for its opening day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even though the weather at Keeneland was a little gloomy, it didn’t stop fans from enjoying Opening Day.

It’s a tradition in the bluegrass: maybe it’s the betting, maybe it’s the Kentucky burgoo, maybe it’s the bourbon, or maybe it’s just spending time with friends and family, but for Opening Day at Keeneland, a not even a little rain will keep people away.

“We have the best fans in the world, and a little rain doesn’t dampen their enthusiasm to come out. Someone told me earlier today that ‘every day is a good day at Keeneland,” said Keeneland Communications Director Amy Gregory.

It’s not just Kentuckians who enjoy visiting Keeneland. Bryan Nicoletti, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, says his brother Pete and his wife have spent four months planning how to surprise him during a trip to Kentucky.

“He kept saying ‘come on, I’m going to Kentucky, I’m going to the races, I’m going on the Bourbon tour,’ and we kept saying, ‘sorry, we can’t,” said Pete Nicoletti.

Bryan said he was surprised to be reunited with all three of his brothers during the trip, heading to Keeneland’s Opening Day with his brother Pete and his wife.

“This has been without a doubt one of the most wonderful experiences. The weather has not cooperated too much but the park is beautiful,” said Bryan Nicoletti.

According to Keeneland, attendance was almost at capacity, which is still capped at about 20,000 people. It’s a more normal Keeneland experience than the past two years: no masks are required.

“We’re just so happy to see their smiling faces again kind of coming back to normal after the pandemic,” said Gregory.

Keeneland runs until April 29 and no racing will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Easter Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance.