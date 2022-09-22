Designs unveiled for Town Branch Park











LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The final design plans for a new park in downtown Lexington were unveiled Thursday.

The finalized design, which incorporated input gathered from more than 16,000 people, was the next milestone in the creation of Town Branch Park, a 10-acre green space next to the new Central Bank Center.

The park will include a large stage and amphitheater, children’s play areas, water features, a dog park, food and beverage offerings and art installations.