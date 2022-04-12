Derby festival’s annual cycling event pedals through the city on Saturday

Online early bird registration ends after April 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Derby Festival’s annual cycling experience – the 2022 PNC Tour de Lou – rides through Louisville Saturday, April 16. For the first time at the 9th annual event, cyclists will have the opportunity to ride through the home of the Kentucky Derby and across state lines. In addition, there’s a new family-friendly option through Waterfront Park making its debut this year.

The Derby Festival partners with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the premier ride each year, which features distance options for all experience levels. The route is an open course, which starts and finishes in Downtown Louisville. This year’s route includes the addition of a ride through Churchill Downs, plus the Metric Century will go through two states – Kentucky and Indiana.

The course also includes a scenic Olmsted Parks Tour showcasing Chickasaw, Iroquois and Cherokee parks. Cyclists will travel through several neighborhoods around the city from Downtown, along Main Street and Waterfront Park, as well as Portland, Algonquin, South Louisville, Old Louisville, St. James Court, NuLu, the Highlands and Butchertown.

The separate cycling distances include:

· 20 miles – Ideal for beginners or those new to cycling ($45 – Open course, no streets closed)

· 35 miles – Ideal for Moderate/Experienced riders ($50 – Open course, no streets closed)

· 62.1 miles – Metric Century/Ideal for advanced Riders or those looking for a challenge ($65 – Open course, no streets closed)

The route for all distances begins and ends at 399 E. Witherspoon St. and the corner of Floyd Street. Starting times are staggered based on distance: 62.1 Metric Century – 8 a.m., 35-mile ride – 8:15 a.m., 20-mile ride – 8:30 a.m., Family Ride – 9:30 a.m.

In addition to the traditional courses, there’s a new Family Ride along the Waterfront. It includes a looped course with distances of 1- to 3-miles and is recommended for children ages 4 to 12. Registration for the Family Ride starts at $40. (All children riders will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone).

A virtual option is available for those who prefer to log their miles on their own. Virtual riders can still choose from the 20-, 35- or 62.1-mile course and have until May 16 to complete their distance. Participants can ride at their own pace and even on their own route over multiple days.

All participants in the 2022 PNC Tour de Lou receive a ride shirt, swag bag and an invitation to the post-ride party to celebrate. Online early bird registration ends after April 14. Late registration will be available onsite at the event. To register or for more information about the PNC Tour de Lou, visit KDF.org/TourdeLou.