Derby Burger is back! Kentucky beef competition opens Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next Derby Burger champion!

Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3 for the 11th year of the beef showdown.

“Burgers are one of the most popular foods in America and they’re even better made with 100 percent beef,” said Alison Smith, with Kentucky Beef Council, in a press release. “With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state.”

The competition is open to all chefs, from the home kitchen to restaurants. Entrants are encouraged to use a creative description, photo and name of the burger as part of their submission. Burger recipes are judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation and must be 100 percent beef.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival, as well as inside Kroger stores.

The winner will receive a 2023 official Derby Festival poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, VIP tickets to Republic Bank Bourbonville, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council.

To submit your recipe, visit www.kdf.org/beef.