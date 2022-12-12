Deputy police chief in Louisville named interim chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The deputy police chief in Kentucky’s largest city has been named interim chief of police.

Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the appointment Friday of Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

She will take over when Chief Erika Shields resigns on Jan. 2.

Gwinn-Villaroel has served as deputy chief since February 2021.

Before that she spent 24 years with the police department in Atlanta.

A national search for a permanent police chief will start after Greenberg’s inauguration on Jan. 2.

Shields’ resignation was announced in late November, less than two years after she took the job amid tensions over the department’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police.