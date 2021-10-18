Deputy constable accused of sexual abuse, woman has some on video

Man was working off-duty security at apartment complex: Citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deputy First District Fayette County constable is on administrative leave after posting a $3,000 bond Saturday after being charged with first-degree and third-degree sexual abuse of a woman who lives in the apartment complex where he works security when he is off duty.

According to Fayette County District Court citations and records, 34-year-old Danny Prater is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

The woman’s Ring video surveillance system recorded much of the accusations outside her apartment, according to arrest affidavits signed by her and Lexington Police officer Monika Rozalski who reviewed the surveillance video.

According to the citations, the incidents occurred Oct. 7 when Prater allegedly came to the woman’s apartment, unannounced, as she sat in a chair out front and he began getting “more and more in her personal space” while in full uniform and armed. He became “flirtatious,” asked for her phone and took a picture of himself and put it in her phone contacts.

At one point she tells him to “get out of her face,” and when she started walking to meet some church friends who were bringing her somnething, he “smacks her buttocks” loud enough it can be heard from a distance away on the Ring video.

As she walked up a hill to meet her friends, he grabbed her, picked her up and wrapped her legs around him and began kissing her.

She said she feared fighting him off because he was in uniform and she feared being charged with assault on an officer, according to the affidavit.

At one point she had to text a neighbor and ask him to come visit to make Prater stop his actions and even then he texted her sexually suggestive things, according to the affidavits, which note texts continued and at one point she got a Ring notification and he was at her front door even though she had taken her three children and left.