Deployed Kentucky National Guard company departs in Somerset

Saturday, the community lined the streets of downtown Somerset to show their support.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – While many are still enjoying time with family, some are answering the call of duty.

The Kentucky National Guard Bravo Company, 1st – 149th Infantry, is being deployed to Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa.

“I couldn’t ask for a closer family to be there for my wife and daughter to stay behind, I mean, it would be a lot harder if I had to worry about that, but since I don’t, it makes things a lot easier,” said First Lieutenant Kyle Taylor.

The company will work alongside Task Force Red Dragon attached to the Virginia National Guard, assisting in security forces at a local base in Djibouti, according to First Lieutenant Taylor.

“We’re all ready to get there and get started and come back home,” said First Lieutenant Taylor.

Saturday morning, the company left Somerset. Friends, family, and people in the community lined the streets of downtown Somerset to say goodbye and show their support.

For Buffy House, whose son, Hunter Thomas, is part of the deployed Bravo company, the day is an emotional one.

“We know that God is in control of all things and his hand of protection is on him. But as a mom, knowing you’re not going to see your son for a year, it’s, it’s terrifying,” said House, “I told Hunter before he left to always remember two things: number one, God loves him, and number two, his mama loves him.”

The company will be deployed for a year, returning in 2022 just in time for the holiday season.