Department of Ag gets $5.4M grant to serve food-insecure Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Department of Agriculture received a $5.4 million grant to serve food-insecure Kentuckians.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program. The program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.

KDA says it will use the funds for three projects: two projects will include a partnership with Feeding Kentucky’s network of food banks to purchase and distribute food and to expand frozen meal preparation and distribution programs at non-profits; and the third project will focus on providing boxed food items.

“Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven Kentuckians, including one in six children, facing food struggles, we are extremely excited for the opportunities this grant presents,” Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a press release. “We will be able to provide quality food to those who need it most. Our KDA Food Distribution team will work hard to get the most out of this USDA grant resulting in the biggest impact for our state.”