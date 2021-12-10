Denotra Gunther appointed by Gov. Beshear to Fayette District Court Judge

Gunther will fill seat left vacant after Judge Joseph T. Bouvier retired

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Denotra Gunther as the newest Fayette District Court Judge.

According to her campaign staff, Gunther will fill the seat that became vacant at the end of October when Judge Joseph T. Bouvier retired and will be the fourth African American ever to serve on the bench in Fayette District Court.

“I appreciate the Governor’s confidence that I am the right person for this job, and I intend to demonstrate that through my service in the next year,” said Gunther. “As Fayette District Judge, I will uphold the law, bring forth justice, and treat all citizens fairly and with compassion and understanding. I look forward to serving the people of Fayette County, and earning the same confidence from them during my time on the bench.”

Gunther graduated from the U.K. J. David Rosenberg College of Law in 1996 and spent the last 25 years serving as both a general prosecutor with the Fayette County Attorney’s office as well as a defense attorney specializing in family law.

As an assistant Fayette County Attorney in the Juvenile Division Gunther developed and coordinated juvenile policy with government agencies including the creation of the student truancy intervention program in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools. She also received the Friend of Children award for her work protecting Kentucky’s growing number of children in out-of-home care through her position with the Commission on Guardian ad litem.

“I got into this race to bring my experience, my passion, and my deep love for our community to the bench,” said Gunther. “For the last 25 years, I have been committed to the practice of law and having been an active litigator on all sides of criminal, civil, and family law cases, I deeply understand our legal system, and I know the challenges that so many are facing.”

Gunther is also a mom an educator who has spent the past 21 years as an adjunct professor at the UK Gatton College of Business & Economics as well as recently the J. David Rosenberg College of Law. She also volunteers as the primary advisor to the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at the University of Kentucky and has volunteered as a mock trial coach for students at the J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Gunther will finish this term and run for re-election next year as the incumbent. A formal announcement about her candidacy to keep the seat will take place in early January 2022, location and date to be announced. More information is available HERE.