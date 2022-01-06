Denning, Mason gets airport board posts

Denning is a managing partner of Lexington-based CRM Companies, which offers real estate services for both owned and non-owned properties.

Denning manages the restaurant division and oversees all operations of the company’s MOD Pizza franchises, including managing employees and overseeing the company’s real estate strategy for new growth.

In addition to restaurant operations, he also works with public private partnership projects to provide financing structures and construction oversight. He is on the advisory committee for BGCF365, a non-profit organization focused on connecting aspiring philanthropic and civic leaders in our community and co-founded the Lexington Police Foundation, which raises funds to assist the Lexington Police Department officers and staff.

Denning was appointed to the Airport Board in 2016 and served as Vice Chair in 2020 and 2021.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board is the governing body for Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

Its 10 volunteer members are appointed by the Mayor of Lexington and confirmed by the Urban County Council. Other members of the Airport Board include Ronnie Bastin, Shirie Hawkins, Buckner Hinkle, Tonya Jackson, Marc Mathews, Richard Moloney and Don Mosier.

Located in Lexington, Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75 years of commercial air service as Kentuckians “Get Going” with non-stop and connecting flights to hundreds of destinations worldwide

Serving as many as 1.4 million passengers annually, the airport focuses daily on fulfilling its vision of providing a welcoming approach connecting Kentucky and the world.

The airport supports the region with approximately 3,475 jobs and a total economic output exceeding $370 million.