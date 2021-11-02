Republican Huff says she won’t seek seventh term in Laurel, Whitley district

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A veteran Republican state representative won’t seek a seventh term next year and has endorsed who she hopes will be her replacement in a district Republicans certainly hope to hang on to in next year’s elections.

Regina Huff announced her decision not to run again for the 82nd District House seat on social media. The district covers Whitley and part of Laurel County. Her term ends at the end of next year and qualifying for next November’s election opens Wednesday, Nov. 3.

A middle school special education teacher, Huff endorsed assistant Commonwealth Attorney Nick Wilson, of Williamsburg, who is qualifying to run for the seat. In addition to be a prosecutor, Wilson reached some notoriety as a winner in “Survivor: David vs. Goliath.”