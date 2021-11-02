Republican Huff says she won’t seek seventh term in Laurel, Whitley district
She endorses assistant prosecutor Nick Wilson who is running for seat
“It has been a true privilege, and I am sincerely humbled by your support and faith in me,” Huff said in her post. “I love this district and each of you, and am so proud to serve our area of the Commonwealth. We have faced many obstacles during my time in office, including a global pandemic. I hope that you feel I have represented you well.”
“It is bittersweet that I share with you that I will not be seeking re-election in 2022. I still have one more year to service in my term, and at the end of my service I will be 60 years old, and want to devote my time to enjoying my family and retirement. However, I am looking forward to my last year of service and intend to continue to serve you to the best of my ability and protect our conservative values,” she said, noting she began to think about not running two elections ago. ”
Huff had high praise for Wilson.
“During that time, he exhibited the desire to communicate with and serve the people of our region, and expressed that he would like to run for the office at some point in his life. Further, Nick will bring a lot of life experiences to Frankfort. He understands the struggles of our district and has faced trials himself. He has witnessed the devastation of drug addiction and the need to continue to address this issue. He is a strong advocate for public education, and has spoken to the quality public education he received. He has a general knowledge of legislative language, which will omit that part of the learning curve within the position. Also, he has grit and determination, which will serve him well in Frankfort. However, most importantly, he has the willingness to serve and the understanding that it is a position of privilege not power,” she said.
Republicans hold a super majority and hope to increase that control in next year’s elections.