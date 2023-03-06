Delivery driver narrowly escapes injury after a tree topples during severe storm in Ky.

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Fed Ex driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state on Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver Tony Antal had just stood seconds earlier.

Antal told CNN on Saturday it was quite unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the severe weather.