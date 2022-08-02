Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car.
According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash.
According to investigators, the body was so decomposed, it has not yet been identified.
It’s unclear when the person died.
This is a developing story.