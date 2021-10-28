Debra Gabbard named 2021 CASA Volunteer of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Debra Gabbard has been honored by CASA of Lexington as the 2021 CASA Volunteer of the Year.

Gabbard is a Lexmark employee who has been advocating for abused and neglected children since early 2018. She has advocated for 13 children across four cases during her more than three and half years as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer. She has also recruited numerous coworkers and friends to serve as CASA volunteers.

“Debra is capable of handling strong personalities in complex cases with insight, patience and respect for everyone, whether that is a parent irritated about having a case plan or a relative placement with need for resources referrals or a child who wants to make sure the judge hears his concerns,” said Dennis Stutsman, Gabbard’s Volunteer Manager. “I am proud to have Debra on my team. She is one of the most capable volunteers who can handle two cases at once without missing anything.”

Gabbard learned about CASA of Lexington through a backpack program at Lexmark.

“I had been donating school supplies and didn’t know much about CASA, but that led me to investigate more,” she said. “I have done a lot of volunteering throughout my life. Volunteering with CASA is a commitment and I think that’s why it’s so rewarding. It’s not just that you’re volunteering for this particular day; you are committing to the program — you’re committing to the children. I’ve told everybody it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Gabbard was honored as Volunteer of the Year at CASA of Lexington’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Fall Festival.

Stutsman said Gabbard’s contributions to CASA go far beyond her excellent advocacy.

“Any time we need the perspective of an experienced CASA volunteer to teach new trainees, Debra is at the top of the list of ‘go-to’ volunteers. And she is always the first to step forward to help with any CASA event,” he said. “Debra has recruited so many new volunteers it is hard to keep count. And she still makes sure to support CASA in events like our Superhero Run. There seems to be no end to her enthusiasm for helping kids.”

Gabbard said she has recruited many other CASA volunteers by being open about how meaningful an experience it has been for her.

“I think Lexmark is very supportive of us and of volunteer opportunities,” she said. “I have a lot of really good friends who are caring people. I think it has been through a culmination of sharing what I have done with the people I work with and my friends on Facebook.”

Gabbard said one of her favorite moments from her advocacy work was when she was invited to the adoption ceremony for one of the children she had advocated for.

“It was amazing for me to be able to be a part of that,” she said. “… I smile when I talk about CASA. It’s life-changing.”

Gabbard said people sometimes are reluctant to get involved because of the tough situations many CASA children face — they don’t know how they would handle knowing about the abuse or neglect the children have suffered.

“But the truth is that it is happening. Regardless of whether you see it or not, it’s happening,” Gabbard said. “To know that you’re going in as a CASA volunteer and making recommendations for that child, and the judge is listening to you — the rewards are just so much greater.

“I’ve never done anything that I feel makes as much of a difference as what I do with CASA.”