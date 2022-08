Death investigation underway in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was found fatally shot in his driveway in Lewisburg.

Troopers responded to Deer Lick Road where they say they found Ronald Cable, 57, in fatally shot in his driveway, according to KSP. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on Cable’s death is asked to call Det. Gary Travis at 270-782-2010.