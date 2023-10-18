Death investigation underway in Estill Co.

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — An investigation is underway in Estill County after a man was found dead in a home on Main Street Tuesday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, a family member found Randell Anglin dead around 11:30 a.m. in the home.

Estill County Emergency Services responded to the home and life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful, according to KSP.

The cause of death is under investigation however, foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.