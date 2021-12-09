Death investigation underway following shooting in Perry County

The shooting happened near the old Dilce Combs High School in Jeff

JEFF, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perry County 911 received a call Wednesday afternoon about a shooting in the Jeff Community near the old Dilce Combs High School, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office say the call came in around 5:20 p.m. and one person was found dead. No name was immediately released.

Deputies say the case is currently a death investigation.

No other details were released.