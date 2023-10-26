Death investigation underway at vacant home on Man O’ War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A death investigation is underway at a property in the 6900 block of Man O’ War Boulevard Thursday morning.

Lexington police and fire and the Fayette County coroner are all on the scene and have surrounded the property with caution tape.

Few details have been released other than a death investigation is underway and officers aren’t sure of the cause.

The fire department told us the home was vacant.

ABC 36 has a reporter on scene to learn more.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates