Death Investigation after toddler drowns in Laurel County swimming pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler, after an apparent drowning in a swimming pool Wednesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 10 a.m. in Western Laurel County.

Deputies say Emergency Service personnel performed CPR on the scene on the 23-month-old victim. The victim was then transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued efforts to try to revive the child. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the efforts were not successful. According to deputies, the child died at the hospital.