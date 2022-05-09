Deadly wreck on I-75 cleared

The crash happened at the 110 mile marker northbound on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly crash on I-75 Monday morning is now cleared and the ramp leading off the exit near it is now open.

Lexington Police say a call came in around 3 AM Monday morning about a crash on north-bound I-75 near the 110 mile marker.

According to police, the person driving the vehicle died and a dog found at the scene was transported to a vet clinic.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

The Fayette County Coroner will release the driver’s name.