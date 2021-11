Deadly Thanksgiving Night shooting in Lexington

Lexington Police say it happened inside a home on Sandalwood Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was shot and killed Thanksgiving Night during a disorder inside a home in the 400 block of Sandalwood Drive in Lexington, according to police.

Investigators say a “shots fired” call came in at 8:37 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene after police and fire arrived.

No other information was immediately available.