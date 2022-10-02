Deadly fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County.

State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento.

Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable heater seems to be what caused the fire.

KSP says an autopsy will be done Monday in Madisonville to help in identification and with the investigation.