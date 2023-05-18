Deadly crash shuts down part of I-75 southbound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/18/23, 11:14 a.m.

The person killed in the crash has been identified as Billy Jolly, of Flemingsburg, according to the Madison County coroner.

He was 46.

5/18/23, 8:26 a.m.

A deadly crash has shut down part of I-75 southbound in Richmond Thursday morning.

According to Richmond police, the crash happened around the 90 mile marker on I-75.

Police are on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area if possible while first responders are working.

ABC 36 has reached out to police and the coroner for more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates