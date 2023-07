Deadly crash closes intersection at Richmond Road and East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person has been pronounced dead after a crash at 2:50 Friday morning.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of East New Circle Road and Richmond Road.

The intersection was blocked off for over four hours as crews worked on the scene.

All roads have since been reopened; no further information about the crash has been released.