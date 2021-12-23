UPDATE: Victim from two-car collision in Lawrenceburg identified

KSP says passenger Shirley Cornish died at an area hospital from her injuries

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A passenger was killed and both drivers injured in a two-car collision on U.S. 127 at Anderson Crossing Drive in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

The deadly collision happened just before 3:00 p.m. in front of the Kroger, according to KSP.

Investigators say preliminarily, it appears 79-year old Gerald Cornish, of Lawrenceburg, turned left from U.S. 127 onto Anderson Crossing Drive into the path of an oncoming car driven by 86-year old William Disponett, of Lawrenceburg.

State Police say Cornish’s car was hit in the passenger side where 76-year old Shirley Cornish was seated. She was rushed to Franklin County Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to KSP.

Gerald Cornish and William Disponett were taken to UK Hospital in Lexington. Investigators say the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately known.

The intersection was temporarily shut down while the scene was cleared and the accident investigated.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 12 Collision Reconstruction Units.

The Kentucky State Police were assisted at the accident scene by the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrenceburg Fire-Rescue, Franklin County Coroner, and the Anderson County EMS.