Deadline extended in 16 counties to apply for unemployment aid

U.S. DOL grants OUI request for additional time to help disadvantaged Kentuckians file for benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Storm victims in 16 Kentucky counties now have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance announced today.

The agency received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday to extend the deadline for individuals impacted by the storms that occurred overnight on Dec. 10 to apply for DUA benefits.

Individuals in the following 16 Kentucky counties who wish to apply for DUA benefits must submit an application to OUI no later than Jan. 28: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren.

Individuals are eligible to apply for DUA if they became unemployed as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes. Those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in any of those counties as a result of the storms are also eligible to apply for DUA.

Following Gov. Beshear’s request, President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration on Dec. 12, 2021, that led to 14 Kentucky counties becoming eligible for DUA. Barren and Marion counties later became eligible on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, respectively.

The governor signed an Executive Order on Dec. 28 temporarily suspending the work search requirement and the waiting week period for unemployment insurance (UI) and DUA claimants.

Claimants who are unemployed as a result of the severe weather who work or live in the 16 counties included in the FEMA major disaster declaration will not be required to search for work or wait for benefits for their first eligible week. That only includes claims that began on or after Dec. 10 and only in those counties.

In order to qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in those eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not otherwise eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law.

Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for UI benefits may qualify for DUA.

The federal program requires individuals to provide a copy of their most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs, a bill showing their physical address at the time of the disaster and a photo ID to receive DUA benefits. All required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed.

Gov. Beshear has directed that the cost be waived for replacement driver’s licenses and state IDs for those affected by the storms, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has set up temporary locations in the impacted region. KYTC temporary locations can be found under the “Driver’s Licensing – Replacement Paperwork” tab at governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources.

Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website, kcc.ky.gov or call 502.875.0442 to file their initial claim. If individuals lack access to the necessary technology or Internet access, OUI will be offering in-person assistance at two locations Jan. 11 through Jan. 14:

262 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (The old Sears store in the Greenwood Mall): 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 through Jan. 13; 8 a.m. until noon on Jan. 14.

351 Charles Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 through Jan. 13; 8 a.m. until noon on Jan. 14.​

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and benefits are not charged to employers.

For updated information about DUA, please visit the Kentucky Career Center website.