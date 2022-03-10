Deadline approaches for federal relief after Ky. tornadoes

The deadline to apply for aid is March 14

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – A federal assistance deadline is approaching for western Kentucky residents who suffered damages and losses during deadly December tornadoes.

The deadline is March 14 to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration.

The agencies so far have approved more than $60 million in aid for areas hit by the tornadoes.

The nighttime storms roared through Kentucky, killing nearly 80 people.

Federal aid officials say the best way to apply is at a Disaster Recovery Centers in Mayfield or Benton.