UPDATE: Daytime closures extended to Oct. 18 in Owsley, Perry counties

Lengthy detour will be required

UPDATE POSTED 1:45 P.M. OCT. 14, 2021

OWSLEY, PERRY COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Daytime closures of KY 2022 (Squabble Creek Road) in extreme southern Owsley and extreme western Perry counties have been extended until Monday, Oct. 18, due to mechanical issues with the equipment contractors are using to make the road repairs.

The closures, for drilling to repair breaks in pavement, were previously scheduled to end on Thursday, Oct. 14. Because of the narrowness of the road, traffic will be unable to pass through the work zones while the work is ongoing.

Work locations are at milepoint 0.3 in Owsley County and milepoints 0.5 and 0.6 in Perry County. These locations are near the Owsley-Perry county line in the vicinity of the Saul community.

No marked detour is posted. Drivers will need to continue to detour through Owsley, Clay and Leslie counties via KY 484, KY 1428, US 421, KY 118, the Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 15 to reach Hazard via Hyden. Another alternative route to Buckhorn, through Clay, Owsley and Breathitt counties, involves KY 484, KY 1482, KY 66, KY 11 and KY 28 via Oneida and Booneville. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly, as a lengthy alternate route will be required.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED OCT. 8, 2021

In addition to these closures, break repairs are planned for Monday, Oct. 11, for KY 484 at milepoint 2.1 in Perry County in this same area. While this road will not be closed, drivers should expect lengthy delays.