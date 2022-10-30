Day of Dignity provides winter clothes, warm food for those in need

The event focuses on providing people in the under served west end of Lexington with basic living essentials

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One event in Lexington helped get people ready for the winter season Sunday.

It was “Share Center’s 4th annual Day of Dignity at Douglas Park. The event is a flagship by Islamic Relief USA.

The event focuses on providing people in the under served west end of Lexington with basic living essentials. Those in need received fresh food and produce, blankets and coats.

It also offered free health screenings, eye exams, hair cuts, and much more.

“We want to dignify people. Because everybody deserves to be dignified. And so that’s essentially what this event is supposed to do is to just kind of give them that kick start into feeling like they’re ready for the winter season and just for them to feel good about themselves,” said Hoda Shalash of the Share Center.

This was the first Day of Dignity since 2019.

You can find more information about the Share Center here.