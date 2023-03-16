Daughter who killed mother in 2018 sentenced to 27 years

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who pleaded guilty to killing her mother was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Wednesday.

Six years ago, Sherry Rose, 58, was killed in her home. Her body was hidden in a rural part of Clay County, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Christie McFadden and Rose’s son-in-law Joseph McFadden were charged with her murder, along with two others.

The McFaddens were in an argument with Rose at her home on Thoroughbred Trail on June 15, 2018, when Joseph stabbed her, according to investigators.

The arrest citation states Christie admitted to putting Rose’s body in a suitcase and then into the trunk of a car.

Kody Hinkle and Rose’s ex-boyfriend Michael Hinkle put Rose’s body in a rural area of Clay County, police said.

ABC 36 spoke with Christie four days after the murder. At the time, she claimed it was self-defense.

“I was being strangled, held up against a wall, he came in trying to get her off of me…She wasn’t stabbed,” Christie said.

She also told ABC 36 that she believed it was a “big misunderstanding” — that despite disagreeances she loved her mother.

The Sentinel Echo reported Christie entered a guilty plea in Laurel Circuit Court last month.

Joseph was scheduled in court at 9 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.