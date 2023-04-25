Dates set for The World’s Longest Yard Sale that spans from Michigan to Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The dates are set for The World’s Longest Yard Sale that spans nearly 700 miles from Michigan down to Alabama.

The 127 Yard Sale will be held from Aug. 3-6 across six states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

The yard sales will feature over 2,200 vendors selling everything from vintage clothing and furniture to custom-made crafts and food.

The 127 Yard Sale began in 1987 when Mike Walker, of Tennessee, encouraged travelers to bypass interstates and take scenic routes through rural communities, according to its official website.

For more information, head here: https://www.127yardsale.com/faq