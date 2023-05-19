Danville Walmart celebrates grand reopening of remodeled store

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Walmart customers in Danville celebrated the grand reopening of the local supercenter as the much-anticipated remodeling project nears completion.

The remodel includes improvements to nearly every part of the store, including self-checkout and enhanced auto care services.

The event included vendors, food trucks and a community-inspired mural unveiling by Danville artist Malinda Raines.

On Saturday, local associates, truck drivers and others from the community will hold a Walmart Heart Event to honor Trell Bradley — a boy from Casey County who was born with a rare amino acid condition.

That celebration will be kicked off by making Trell an honorary Walmart truck driver.

Trell will then ride in a semi-truck parade to the local Walmart store where a celebration will be held in his honor.