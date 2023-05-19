Danville superintendent to leave post for position at private school in Louisville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The superintendent of Danville Independent Schools is leaving his post for a position at a private school in Louisville next month.

Dr. Greg Ross submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday. His last day is June 10.

He’ll now head the West End School in Louisville, a private, boarding school for boys in pre-K through eighth grade.

Dr. Ross said the decision came from “my heavenly Father” and that the school’s goal is to change the trajectory of inner-city males in a community with many challenges, “but lots of love.”

Below is his full resignation letter:

“DISD Family,

As news passes very swifty in this community, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as Superintendent of Danville Independent Schools. At this time in my life, it is imperative that I do what I feel my heavenly Father is directing me to do. In turn, I am resigning from my position as Superintendent of Danville Independent Schools effective June 10, 2023.

First and foremost, thank you to the DISD Board of Education. The board has stuck by me and supported me every step of the way. My decision to resign is by no means a reflection of any negativity with the school board. I could not have asked for a more supportive and collaborative group of community leaders to work with and to represent DISD. Whoever is selected as the next superintendent is immediately blessed with an amazing team of leaders to work with.

I have enjoyed every moment of my time as an Admiral and will cherish this experience always. From our Lady Ads Basketball Team’s amazing year, to watching the phenomenal performance of “Mamma Mia,” I have had so much to be proud of and be thankful for. Being able to spend time with students for lunch each week or walk into a classroom and see our teachers providing our students with focused instruction, I am so grateful for each experience shared.

No matter the field, we all work to achieve goals with hopes of reaching the highest level of excellence. I have decided to choose “Purpose” over promotion. I will be assuming the role of Head of School for the West End School in Louisville. It is a school focused on changing the trajectory of inner-city males in a community with many challenges, but lots of love!

Thank you for working beside me to make DISD the best district possible. From local government leaders, to community organizations, all have directly contributed to helping me lead this beautiful, collaborative and diverse district. It has truly been an honor. Let’s have an amazing time closing out the school year.

I greatly appreciate each of you.”