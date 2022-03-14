Danville seeking community input for future aquatic facilities
Survey to close at the end of March
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Danville is seeking input from the community about future aquatic facilities.
According to the city, the survey will provide valuable input as staff and consultants prepare project concepts and alternatives for aquatic facilities.
The city reports students, family and other community members are invited to share input on an online survey. The city plans to close the survey at the end of March.
