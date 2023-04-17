Danville police investigating vandalism at A Gathering Place















DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville police are investigating multiple acts of vandalism that occurred over the weekend at A Gathering Place.

Several transport vans and storage buildings were broken into and damaged, according to police.

A Gathering Place says the following was damaged:

Wheelchair Bus#1: Brick thrown through the rear glass door; fire extinguisher discharged

Wheelchair Bus#2: Brick thrown through the rear glass door; fire extinguisher discharged

Passenger Bus: Broken into; fire extinguisher discharged

Minivan: Brick thrown through sliding glass door; fire extinguisher discharged

Storage Shed #1: Door forcibly removed

Storage Shed #2: Door handle broken; rear window shattered

Emerg Mgmt Trailer: Taillights broken; side lights broken

A sledgehammer, several pieces of brick, a large wooden post and discharged fire extinguishers were recovered by Danville Police Department. Due to significant damage to both vehicles with wheelchair lifts, A Gathering Place is unable to help seniors requiring lifts until further notice. Its Meals on Wheels delivery schedule may be altered as well.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Det. Daniel Grigsby at 859-238-1224 extension 2651.

A Gathering Place provides senior adults and adults with special needs services to promote independence in a safe, fun and family atmosphere, according to the company. It’s located at 569 Jean Drive.