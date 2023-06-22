Danville man arrested after multi-county pursuit

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Danville man was arrested Thursday after a multi-county pursuit, police say.

Around 2:09 a.m., the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Danville 911 Center of a vehicle pursuit heading into the county from Casey County with a female passenger. Police say they were told the suspected driver was wanted for assaulting his girlfriend and was considered armed and dangerous as well as homicidal and under the influence.

The pursuit continued northbound on 127 into Danville on Hustonville Road. From there, the suspect’s vehicle fled throughout Danville “at various speeds” before turning onto Lebanon Road. He then allegedly turned onto Alum Springs Crosspike.

He drove into Junction City limits then back into Danville. On 127 at Jane Trail, spike strips were deployed and the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop on S. 2nd Street.

Aaron Jackson was arrested, released to the Liberty Police Department in Casey County and is charged with the following:

Burglary 1st

Assault 2nd (domestic violence)

Assault 4th (domestic) 3rd or greater w/in 5yrs

Parole violation warrant

Reckless driving

Operating on a suspended/revoked license

Operating motor vehicle u/the influence

Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle)

Speeding 26mph or > speed limit

Charges are pending in Boyle County.