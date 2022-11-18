Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness.

According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.

Danville Schools’ attendance is around 86 percent; its goal is to avoid falling below 87 percent.

“We hope these additional days our schools are closed give you and your families time to rest, recover if ill, and stay healthy as you enjoy Thanksgiving Break,” the school wrote in the post.