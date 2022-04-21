Danville Independent Schools announces new superintendent

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Danville Independent Schools Board of Education announced Wednesday Dr. Greg Ross will be the new superintendent of the Danville Independent School District (DISD). Dr. Ross is scheduled to start July 1. The board will host a public meet and greet with Ross on Thursday, April 21, in the lobby of Danville High School at 4 p.m.

The Board of Education received 19 applications for the position of superintendent. The superintendent screening committee, formed according to Kentucky law, recommended four candidates to the board, which the board narrowed down to two finalists.

Ross’s current position is school principal for Fayette County Public Schools at The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary. His prior roles include Director of the Division of Next Generation Professionals for the Kentucky Department of Education; Principal for Paducah Independent Schools, where he served as assistant principal at Morgan Elementary and principal at McNabb Elementary; teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools and Paducah Independent Schools; and athletic director/basketball coach/classroom teacher at Christian Fellowship School.

Notable to the position he will hold for the DISD, he served as the 2013-14 director of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Minority Superintendent Program, through which he helped prepare minority superintendents for their roles, and he has helped guide superintendents throughout the state.