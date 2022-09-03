Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival kicks off despite the rain

There are more than 130 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks, live music, and a petting zoo.

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- The 43rd annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival in downtown Winchester kicked off Saturday morning despite the rain.

Organizers say the event is huge for their area non-profits, who make major portions of their yearly operating money from the festival.

Tourism director Nancy Turner says the Daniel Boone played a major role in the area. She tells ABC 36 that the festival is a great way to honor him.

“Daniel Boone’s fortification, Fort Boonesborough, is just on the Kentucky River a few miles away. But Daniel, actually, his first surveys were done here in Clark County. His first settlement was here in Clark County. So Daniel is very important to our heritage,” said Turner.

The festival continues Sunday with a church service at 8 a.m. outside the courthouse.

The festival wraps up at 5 p.m.