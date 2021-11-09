Daniel Boone National Forest waives fees for Veterans Day
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites this Thursday, November 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day. This waiver does not affect recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserve group-use areas.
“Our public lands are one of the many treasures we have access to as American citizens,” said Deb Schoenberg, Daniel Boone National Forest Recreation Officer. “While the day is fee-free for everyone, we want to issue a special invitation for our veterans and their families to come out and enjoy the Forest!”
Visitors will not be charged a recreation fee at the following day-use areas on Thursday, November 11, 2021:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
The Forest will also waive fees at the following locations on Thursday evening.
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- Clear Creek Campground – Bath County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
