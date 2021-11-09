Daniel Boone National Forest waives fees for Veterans Day

This waiver does not affect recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserve group-use areas.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites this Thursday, November 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day. This waiver does not affect recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserve group-use areas.

“Our public lands are one of the many treasures we have access to as American citizens,” said Deb Schoenberg, Daniel Boone National Forest Recreation Officer. “While the day is fee-free for everyone, we want to issue a special invitation for our veterans and their families to come out and enjoy the Forest!”

Visitors will not be charged a recreation fee at the following day-use areas on Thursday, November 11, 2021:

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

The Forest will also waive fees at the following locations on Thursday evening.

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

Clear Creek Campground – Bath County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

To learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit the Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF