Daniel Boone National Forest sets ‘fee free’ days for 2022
First one is Martin Luther King Jr. Day
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2022. These “fee-free” dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 17, 2022
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 17 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 16 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
- Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
- S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
President’s Day Weekend: February 19-21, 2022
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 19; Sunday, February 20; or Monday, February 21 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 18; Saturday evening, February 19; and Sunday evening, February 20 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
- Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
- S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
National Fishing and Boating Week: June 4-5, 2022
Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
National Get Outdoors Day: June 11, 2022
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 11 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
- Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 11 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
- S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
- Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 24, 2022
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 24 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
- Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 24 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
- S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
- Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Veterans Day: November 11, 2022
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Friday, November 11 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, November 11 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
- Clear Creek Campground – Bath County
- Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
- S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County