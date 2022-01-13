Daniel Boone National Forest sets ‘fee free’ days for 2022

First one is Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2022. These “fee-free” dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 17, 2022

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 17 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 16 at the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

President’s Day Weekend: February 19-21, 2022

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 19; Sunday, February 20; or Monday, February 21 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 18; Saturday evening, February 19; and Sunday evening, February 20 at the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

National Fishing and Boating Week: June 4-5, 2022

Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

National Get Outdoors Day: June 11, 2022

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 11 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 11 at the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 24 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 24 at the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Veterans Day: November 11, 2022

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Friday, November 11 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, November 11 at the following locations: